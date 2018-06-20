CENTRAL FLORIDA -- There might be a passing shower or storm, but Central Florida can expect to see sunny skies on Wednesday.

Highs for Wednesday at 93 degrees

Low rain chances

Fewer storms, hotter temps

Another fairly dry day is in store, governed by high pressure. There still could be a passing shower or storm, especially north and west of Interstate 4.

Otherwise expect hazy sunshine and highs in the low to mid- 90s. Fair skies will prevail overnight as lows fall to the low to mid-70s.

High pressure will start to slip away on Thursday, enabling rain chances to ramp back up again.

This trend will persist into the upcoming weekend as typical June conditions set in again with highs in the low 90s and scattered afternoon storms each day.

Southeast winds will make it a bit choppy for boaters offshore on Wednesday during the afternoon.

Meanwhile, the surf zone will be nearly flat with little wave activity, creating a poor environment for surfing.

The rip current risk remains moderate.

Tropical Update

In the tropics, there are no threats to Florida.

One weak area of low pressure has moved from the western Gulf onto the Texas coastal plain. It no longer poses a risk of obtaining tropical characteristics, but it will still be a big rainmaker for the Lone Star State.

No additional development is expected this week.

Hurricane Season continues through Nov. 30.

