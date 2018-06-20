ORLANDO, Fla. – The four children killed by a gunman during a 21-hour standoff will be laid to rest Saturday.

The funeral mass will be held on Saturday at St. James Catholic Church in downtown Orlando at noon.

The funeral will be open to the public, but organizers say there is limited parking.

The children -- Irayan, 12; Lillia, 10; Aidan, 6; and Dove, 1 -- were found dead in their respective beds after law enforcement entered the apartment June 11, investigators said.

Preliminary information into the investigation shows that the kids were likely shot while they were sleeping, either before or shortly after the suspect's first contact with Orlando Police Department.

The family's lawyer Walter Benenati said a private visitation will be held this week for immediate family only.