As the White House and lawmakers try to pinpoint who is to blame for children being separated from their families at the border, there is also a growing pressure for immediate action.

Democrats argue that President Donald Trump could end his zero-tolerance policy that has led to the family separation.

The White House says it is just following the law and are pointing to Democrats to fix it.

Trump's meeting late Tuesday afternoon with House Republicans comes as lawmakers in both parties are up in arms over the administration's "zero tolerance" approach to illegal border crossings.

Under the policy, all unlawful crossings are referred for prosecution -- a process that moves adults to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service and sends many children to facilities run by the Department of Health and Human Services. Under the previous administration, such families were usually referred for civil deportation proceedings, not requiring separation.

Nearly 2,000 children were separated from their families over a six-week period in April and May.

There are currently two plans to put an end to child separation.

The first plan was introduced by Democratic U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein on Friday, June 8. It now has support of all Democratic senators, but needs at least 10 Republicans to pass.

Feinstein's plan prohibits the removal of migrant children from their parents or legal guardians except in certain circumstances.

The other plan was laid out by Republican U.S. Ted Cruz on Monday.

Cruz's plan aims to speed up the prosecution to under 14 days and would keep families together in the process.

Florida's two U.S. senators have spoken out about the separation of parents and children.

Currently govt must either release parents & continue incentive for illegal entry with children or separate families by detaining parents. Neither is good. Lets change the law to allow families to be held together at family facilities & shorten detention with expedited hearings — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 18, 2018

Releasing those who unlawfully enter b/c they came with children creates a cruel incentive to bring children on dangerous journey. Detaining parents is cruel because it separates families. Lets change the law so we can hold families together while awaiting expedited hearings — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 19, 2018

U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson is calling on the Trump administration to put an end to the zero-tolerance policy and said he is also a co-sponsor of Feinstein's bill.

Heading to Homestead, Florida tomorrow to check on the roughly 1,000 migrant children reportedly being held there. The Trump administration needs to stop this inhumane policy of separating families at the border immediately – we, as a society, are better than this! — Senator Bill Nelson (@SenBillNelson) June 18, 2018

The Associated Press contributed to this story.