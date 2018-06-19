COCOA, Fla. -- A shooting at a Cocoa home invasion has left two men dead early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Identities of those who died not released

Police say it was not a random shooting

At around 1:30 a.m., there was a shooting during an attempted home invasion that happened on the 150 block of Peachtree Street, according to police in a news release.

"The intended male victim and possibly one of the suspects has been transported to the hospital," according to the Cocoa Police Department.

However, Yvonne Martinez, the public information officer for the Police Department, stated to Spectrum News 13 that the two men who were shot have died and the shooting was not a "random act, and those involved appear to have known each other."

Their identities have not been released.

She said that there possibly two other suspects at large, however Martinez stated more information will be given out later.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

