CENTRAL FLORIDA -- It looks like Central Florida will see mostly rain-free skies on Tuesday, but there might be a slim chance of a passing shower or storm.

The highs for Tuesday is 94 degrees

Heating up this week

Lower rain chances

Drier air will push in Tuesday along an easterly wind. This will lower the chance for afternoon storms overall.

There still could be a passing shower, especially at the coast in the morning and over the Interstate 75 corridor this later in the day.

Otherwise, expect sunshine and highs in the low to mid-90s. Skies will be mainly clear overnight as lows fall to the low to mid-70s.

More sunshine is anticipated over the course of the next few days as high pressure yields to only isolated showers.

This will enable highs to climb into the low to mid-90s through midweek.

By Thursday and Friday, rain chances will start to ramp back up again. Looking ahead to next weekend, typical June conditions are projected with highs in the low 90s and scattered afternoon storms each day.

Onshore winds will make it a bit choppy for boaters on Tuesday. Isolated showers will also pass by as they are drawn off the Atlantic waters.

Wave heights of 1 to 2 feet are expected in the nearshore waters with an overall poor environment for surfing.

Tropical Update

In the tropics, there are no threats to Florida.

One weak area of low pressure has moved from the western Gulf onto the Texas coastal plain. Regardless of its tropical characteristics, it will still be a big rainmaker for the Lone Star State.

No additional development is expected this week.

Hurricane Season continues through Nov. 30.

