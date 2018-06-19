ORLANDO, Fla. -- A big step could be taken Tuesday to expand high-speed rail from Miami to Orlando.

Orange County Commission to discuss Brightline

Private rail company wants a Conservation Area Impact Permit

All Aboard Florida needs to build 40 new miles of track

All Aboard Florida is looking to expand its Brightline passenger rail service from Miami to Orlando International Airport.

The private company needs to build 40 miles of new track. But there are environmental concerns about the project, including its impact to wetlands in Orange County.

The Orange County Commission on Tuesday will consider approving a Conservation Area Impact Permit to allow construction to move forward.

Phase two would have the company’s Brightline trains travel parallel to State Road 528 east, turn south near Cocoa, and then connect to train stations in West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami.

All Aboard Florida plans to use Orlando International Airport’s new Intermodal Terminal Facility as its Orlando train station.

Construction of new rail will impact more than 200 acres of wetlands and surface waters, including the St. Johns and Econ Rivers.

The private passenger rail project has been under constant attack from critics concerned about safety, noise, the use of federal funds and environmental impacts.

A public hearing is set for Tuesday at 2 p.m. at the Orange County Commission chambers in downtown Orlando.