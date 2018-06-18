WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. -- Two suspects have been charged after an alleged home invasion early Sunday morning forced one homeowner to hide on his roof.

Homeowner hid on roof, says police

Police say they found narcotics, cash on suspects

The incident happened on Keith Court in Winter Springs shortly after 2 a.m., according to a news release from Winter Springs Police Department.

Police say they found the resident who called 911 hiding on his rooftop, with the armed suspect still inside.

Officers say a suspect ran out of the home firing multiple gunshots. He then jumped into a car driven by 25-year-old Ashley Coston.

Coston was arrested after crashing the car near Shepard Road. She is charged with home invasion robbery and fleeing and eluding police.

The other suspect was identified as a 15-years-old. Spectrum News is not identifying him since he is a juvenile.

Police say they also found narcotics and cash, and that they also believe this is “targeted drug-related incident.”

No one was reported injured.