DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- Volusia County firefighters, paramedics, lifeguards and law enforcement want the county manager to resign -- months before his retirement.

Volusia first responders want county manager out

County Manager Jim Dinneen set to retire in January

Workers say he's squeezed budgets, compromising safety

RELATED: Volusia fires back after medical examiner quits after 1 month

Outgoing County Manager Jim Dinneen announced his retirement amid criticisms of understaffing and dangerous conditions at the Medical Examiner's Office.

Now, the public safety workers want him out months before he's due to leave.

"It's a horrible place and a dangerous place to be in Volusia County," said Gary Conroy, a retired law enforcement officer who represents the Volusia County Waterman's Association, a group that works under Beach Safety.

That group, along with several other organizations, sent a letter to the county outlining concerns of public safety.

"It spans the whole spectrum... of services, equipment, people, boots on the ground, all things together, the pay," Conroy said.

They all blame Dinneen. They say during his roughly 12-year tenure, the budget for safety services, from law enforcement to firefighters to the beach, has shrunk.

"They go from call to call to call. They don't have any time to rest. They're overworked," Conroy said.

Dinneen said in a letter last week that because the budget is balanced and the county has no debt, it's time for him to retire.

But that won't happen without a fight from county employees, who say there have been issues with unfilled staffing and vacant deputy jobs. Plus, they say the county is not meeting standards for the fire department.

"It just makes your job a lot harder," Conroy said. "Somebody... in a life or death situation, they can't get a police officer on time."

Conroy said this has resulted in patients and victims not getting care quick enough.

"They need relief, they need help, they need manpower, they need equipment," Conroy said.

A county spokesperson would not comment, only saying the topic will be discussed at Tuesday's County Council meeting.

"You're playing with people's lives and that's despicable and reprehensible," Conroy said. "People need to stand up and demand action."

Right now, Dinneen's last day is Jan. 11. People are expected to show up to speak out about the county manager at Tuesday's meeting, which will be held at 10 a.m. at the Thomas C. Kelly Administration Center, 123 W. Indiana Ave., DeLand.