Some movie theaters around the country have posted warning signs about the visual effects for Disney's "Incredibles 2."

The computer-animated Pixar movie -- which opened Friday and broke records over the weekend -- features some scenes with flashing lights, which could affect people who have photosensitive epilepsy or other photosensitivities, CNN said.

Pictures of the warning signs spread on Twitter.

Photosensitive epilepsy warning in the wild! (We were seeing something different today, but hope to take the boy to incredibles 2 for his first theater movie soon) pic.twitter.com/mg1a7xoSyh — Dr. Kristin Supe (@KristinSupe) June 16, 2018

A statement posted online Saturday by the Epilepsy Foundation said, "Members of our community have expressed concerns about flashing lights in the new Disney Pixar movie 'Incredibles 2,' and, in certain instances, people having experienced a seizure during the movie."

About 50 million people worldwide are thought to have epilepsy, which causes repeated seizures. The warnings pertain to only those with photosensitive epilepsy, which is about 3 percent of that population. For those people, flashing lights or moving patterns could trigger a seizure.

In 1997 in Japan, flashing lights in the television cartoon Pokemon were tied to more than 600 cases of convulsions, vomiting, irritated eyes and other symptoms.

