Polk County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a triple shooting Monday evening in Fort Meade.

Shooter identified as Charles Peddeycourt

Shooting occurred at Peddeycoart's residence

1 dead, 2 critically injured

Officials confirmed the incident occurred in the 400 block of 3rd Street SW near Palmetto Street around 6:45 p.m.

Sheriff Grady Judd said at that time 3-4 people came to the location, a house, knocked on the door, and got into an argument with the man who came to the door while they stood on the front porch.

The argument, according to Judd, was over a dog.

Following the argument, the man in the house, identified as Charles Peddeycoart, shot at the people on his porch. One man, Tyree McDonald, 25, was killed, while two others, Calvin Johnson, 30, and Edwin Burgess, 18, were critically injured.

Judd said Peddeycoart is in custody and being interviewed by detectives. He is currently not under arrest.

Judd also said Peddeycourt's girlfriend, who was not identified, was standing behind him during the argument and the incident that followed.

No further information has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.