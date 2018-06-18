ORLANDO, Fla. -- Three victims of the roller coaster derailment last Thursday in Daytona Beach are considering a lawsuit.

Attorney Matt Morgan represents 3 victims

News conference will be held Monday for possible lawsuit

Roller coaster derailed last Thursday in Daytona Beach

PREVIOUS STORIES:

Questions remain in Daytona Beach roller coaster derailment

Roller coaster at Daytona Beach Boardwalk derails

Attorney Matt Morgan is expected to hold a news conference Monday morning regarding a possible lawsuit.

Morgan says he is representing three victims, with one of them seriously injured.

I have been retained to represent the interests of a woman severely injured in the Daytona Beach Boardwalk roller coaster derailment event. Please keep my client and her family in your prayers at this time. Please direct any and all media inquiries to my attention. — Matt Morgan (@MattMorganESQ) June 17, 2018

Nine people were taken to the hospital Thursday when the Sandblaster roller coaster at Daytona Beach Boardwalk derailed. Two people fell 34 feet to the ground.

The ride had failed inspection in May, but state inspectors said the problems were all corrected. The ride passed inspection just hours before the derailment.

The Florida Dept. of Agriculture, which inspects amusement park rides, said it was launching an investigation to determine what caused the accident.

The ride was inspected against after the accident. The inspection reports says the ride failed due to "structural integrity: other."