CENTRAL FLORIDA -- Central Florida may see a lot of hot temperatures mixed in with some isolated thunderstorms and rain for the coming week.

Monday's highs at 93 degrees

Lower rain chances

Fewer afternoon storms

Drier air will push in on Monday along an easterly wind. This will lower the chance for afternoon storms overall. There still could be a passing shower, especially at the coast.

Otherwise, expect sunshine and highs in the low 90s. Skies will be mainly clear overnight as lows fall to the low to mid-70s.

More sunshine is anticipated over the course of the next few days as high pressure yields to only isolated showers.

This will enable highs to climb into the low to mid 90s through midweek. By Thursday and Friday, rain chances will start to ramp back up again.

Looking ahead to next weekend, typical June conditions are projected with highs in the low 90s and scattered afternoon storms each day.

Onshore winds will make it a bit choppy for boaters on Monday. Isolated showers will also pass by as they are drawn off the Atlantic waters.

Wave heights of 1 to 2 feet are expected in the nearshore waters with an overall poor environment for surfing.

Tropical Update

In the tropics, there are no threats to Florida.

One weak area of low pressure is being flagged with a minimal chance of development off the coast of Texas.

Regardless of its tropical characteristics, it will still be a big rainmaker for the Lone Star State.

No additional development is expected this week.

Hurricane Season continues through Nov. 30.

