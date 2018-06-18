BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. -- Shortly after the Parkland shooting, Viera Charter School quickly made plans for security, and now it says it's set for the next school year.

Viera Charter School contracts with Brevard Sheriff's Office

School, agency will work together on security plan

7 to 10 school deputy positions need to be filled

After negotiations, Viera Charter School partnered with the Brevard County Sheriff's Office and made the announcement Friday.

The school contacted the Sheriff's Office to develop a school security and resource deputy plan.

The agreement is the first of its kind in Brevard, as Viera Charter School is the first charter school to contract with the Sheriff's Office to secure the campus.

As Sheriff Wayne Ivey explains, there are about seven to 10 school deputy positions that will be filled, and the rest of the estimated 18 positions will be filled with armed security specialists.

Ivey said that while both options provide security, nothing compares to having a deputy on campus.

''Without question, there is no comparison to having a deputy sheriff -- (it's) certainly the most vital part. It brings a lot of other things,'' Ivey said.

As Assistant Principal Tom Armstrong explained, Viera Charter School is also stepping up security in other ways.

''We are increasing our fences and have security cameras. We do all our active shooter training. It's just being prepared,'' Armstrong said.

In about a week, the Sheriff's Office will start the interview process between the schools and deputies.

In previous school board meetings, officials say to get a school deputy at every school, it would take about three years.​