OCALA, Fla. – The barricaded suspect in Saturday’s standoff in Ocala that involved a mother and four children faced a judge Sunday morning.

Ocala Police Department officers responded to a well-being check for a domestic violence call involving 30-year-old Earl Mozell.

The SWAT team tried to communicate with Mozell, who was inside the apartment with a woman and four children.

After multiple attempts, officers were able to get the mother and children out of the apartment.

When Mozell tried to run away, police say they tazed him and took him into custody.

He's charged with aggravated domestic battery and resisting arrest.

Mozell is being held at Marion County Jail.