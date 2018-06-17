ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. -- A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a Florida Highway Patrol car early Sunday.

Investigators: Man stepped into path of vehicle

The crash happened on U.S. 1 near State Road 207 at about 2 a.m.

FHP investigators say the marked patrol car, a 2015 Dodge Charger driven by Trooper Kenneth Montgomery, 61, was headed south on U.S. 1 when the pedestrian stepped into the path of the vehicle.

The man, 33-year-old Vincent Kinslow of St. Augustine, was taken to Flagler Hospital in St. Augustine, where he died.

Montgomery was wearing a seat belt and not hurt, FHP said. The trooper is a member of FHP's DUI patrol.

The crash is under investigation.