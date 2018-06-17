ORLANDO, Fla. -- A man who deputies say murdered a woman inside a motel room and tried to get away on a bus is expected to face a judge Sunday morning.

Eric Rossman, 26, faces a charge of second-degree murder.

When Orange County deputies caught up with Rossman, they say he was waiting for a bus at Semoran Boulevard and Hoffner Avenue, about 4 miles away from where a woman was found killed.

He has been in custody at the Orange County Jail since Friday, when he was arrested.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, Rossman initially called 911 on Friday night to tell dispatchers that Jessica Burnette fell and hit her head.

But when first responders arrived at the EconoLodge motel near the Orlando International Airport, they found Burnette dead from a gunshot wound.

Detectives say they also spoke to others at the motel who said they heard multiple gunshots the night Burnette was killed.

