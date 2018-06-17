BITHLO, Fla. -- This hurricane season, there is a program aimed at making mobile homes safer.

LEARN MORE: Mobile Home Tie-Down Program

The Mobile Home Tie-Down Program applies to homes manufactured in 1999 or earlier, and it’s part of a state program that allocates grant money through a contract with Tallahassee Community College.

The homeowners get a contractor to come and anchor their house.

Homeowner Hector Santini had improvements done to his house in the Bithlo area. The service is free of charge to the homeowner.

“Before the house shook a little bit. Now I am sure the guys are doing a good job, and now I feel safe,” Santani said.

Storm Ready Services worked on the home being anchored in Bithlo.

“We have the anchor into the ground. That plate is beat down in front of it, which is keeping it from moving forward. The strap is connected to the beam itself, and that’s secured in place, and we do that every 5-feet-4 inches,” said Brenton Mayhle with Storm Ready Services.

They put down 12 anchors.

“It’s a proactive as opposed to reactive. We love it,” Mayhle said.

There are some additional requirements to qualify.

“Your home must be 15 inches above the ground and easily accessible, and of course the homeowner must be individually owned and must put four components in the ground to do the program,” Mayhle said.

To learn more about the program and how to apply, visit its website.