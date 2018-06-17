BUNNELL, Fla. -- Flagler County Sheriff’s office operations center employees have evacuated a building they say is making them sick.

Employees say building made them sick

Office relocated to other areas

The decision to evacuate occurred after 27 employees filed workers compensation complaints.

Sheriff’s office employees have complained, saying the building is making them sick.

As employees' conditions worsened, Sheriff Rick Staly requested more extensive testing and a complete move out of the building.

The location of the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office was formerly Memorial Hospital Flagler.

Employees left the building on Friday as precaution.

Certain departments will operate out of the C. Hammond Justice Center (located at 1769 E Moody Blvd.) and the Jail Administration building.

Employees will return if and when conditions of the building are considered safe.