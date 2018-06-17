EVERGLADES,Fla. --Thomas Peltier and his 11-year-old son Connor are taking family bonding to new heights.

Father and son catches python while hunting

Duo takes hunting trips often

The duo left for a 3 day invasive species hunt on June 10.

They took off from Sarasota and traveled south to Naples, then traveled Alligator Alley to Key Biscayne.

It was during a stop in the Everglades that they made their biggest catch yet.

Connor started recording when his dad spotted a 14 foot Burmese Python.

Thomas was able to gain control of the python and put it on his back, as the two walked more than a mile out of the Everglades.

The two also captured Cane Toads and Spiny Tail Iguanas on their trip.

"He knows when summer starts we go on adventure after adventure after adventure," Thomas said.

The father-son duo have done numerous trips like this one as the ultimate bonding experience.

"The entire trip is special because it's just him and I doing what we love," Thomas said.

"I'm just very happy that I have a dad like him," Connor added.

View the duo’s successful capture here.