OCALA, Fla. -- Detectives in Ocala are investigating a false imprisonment and aggravated battery that happened at a Holiday Inn location.

Police say woman beaten at hotel on SW 38th Avenue

5 people detained; police say attack not random

Hotel guests called 911 after hearing woman yelling

The incident happened just after 6 p.m. Friday in the 3600 block of SW 38th Avenue.

Police received reports of a woman yelling from a balcony at the hotel, stating she was being held against her will and begging for help.

Hotel guests called 911, and when officers arrived they located a 25-year-old female victim. Police said she had been severely beaten, sustained head trauma and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Officers and hotel staff identified five people -- three men and two women.

The five people were detained for questioning, police said.

"The victim is known to the suspects and she was able to positively identify each of them in a photo lineup," the Ocala Police Department said in a post on Facebook. "This incident is not a random attack."

No further information was released.