DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- There’s still many questions about the roller coaster that went off the tracks at the Daytona Beach Boardwalk.

The ride reportedly failed a recent inspection report in May 2018, and another a year prior.

People were rescued from the dangling roller coaster car, and two of them fell more than 30 feet to the ground after being ejected from the ride when it derailed.

Nine were taken to the hospital. Of the nine, two of them remain hospitalized. At this point, their conditions are not known.

The sandblaster ride has been in operation since 2013.

Reports from last month detail several deficiencies including damaged fencing and handrails, roller coaster cars not being properly secured, excessive corrosion, missing bracings and electrical issues.

A spokesperson for the Florida Department of Agriculture, said the ride failed two inspections in May, but all of the problems had been corrected before Thursday's accident.

According to state inspectors the ride passed inspection just hours before the derailment.

The Florida Department of Agriculture said, "We have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident and anyone who should be held accountable will be held accountable."

There’s caution tape surrounding the ride to make sure no one gets too close.

The ride was inspected again after the Thursday accident and failed due to a deficiency listed as "structural integrity: other."

Commissioner Adam Putnam will be in Central Florida Saturday.