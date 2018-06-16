ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Florida native Anthony Radetic has a need for speed.

Radetic races despite his disadvantage

Placed top ten in competition

Expected to compete again on June 17

And competition? It's in his blood.

''My racing is completely different from everyone else," he said.

Radetic is ready to get back out of the water in St. Pete Beach as part of the 2018 Superstock USA championship.

Last year he made a name for himself placing in the top ten. By looking at him you wouldn't know it, but he's the only competitor who can't use his legs.

''It took awhile to get the right recipe, and now that we have it, it seems to be working pretty well," Radetic said.

He's an incomplete paraplegic and a professional driver on the AquaX tour.

Radetic has had to pave the way on his own. With no rule book on how to beat the best of them while only being able to use his core and upper body.

''It’s not like I could talk to someone and get some feedback, it is kinda tough being that lonely guy out there," he said.

He says his biggest struggle out on the water is side to side movement when buoys are close together. His favorite conditions are some of the roughest.

''I feel like that’s the best battlefield for me, when the waters rough," he said.

Radetic will be competing again on Sunday, June 17. ​