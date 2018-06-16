ORLANDO, Fla. -- Orange County is mourning loss of the manager of Orange County's Emergency Management Division.
Ron Plummer passed away Thursday unexpectedly, according to Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs in an open letter.
He was reportedly surrounded by family and friends.
Orange County officials and agencies tweeted out thoughts and prayers to his family, friends and colleagues.
Plummer worked for the county for more than 16 years, says county officials. He also served 27 years in the U.S. Army and Marine Corps.
The cause of death is not yet known.