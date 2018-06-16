ORLANDO, Fla. -- Orange County is mourning loss of the manager of Orange County's Emergency Management Division.

Ron Plummer passed away Thursday unexpectedly, according to Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs in an open letter.

He was reportedly surrounded by family and friends.

Orange County officials and agencies tweeted out thoughts and prayers to his family, friends and colleagues.

"When speaking of OCFRD we always refer to ourselves as family. Yesterday our family suffered a tremendous loss. Therefore, it is with overwhelming sadness that we must announce the unexpected passing of our Emergency Manager Ron Plummer. pic.twitter.com/at5D5915FV — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) June 15, 2018 Ron was a consummate #OCOEM professional, colleague and a treasured husband, father, son and brother. He was incredibly genuine in extending friendship and goodwill to all, and we will miss him terribly. Sincere condolences and prayers to his family. https://t.co/guDWbh9cf9 pic.twitter.com/rHDtACvRXp — Mayor Teresa Jacobs (@Mayor_Jacobs) June 15, 2018

Plummer worked for the county for more than 16 years, says county officials. He also served 27 years in the U.S. Army and Marine Corps.

The cause of death is not yet known.