ORLANDO, Fla. -- Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a deadly shooting at a motel near Orlando International Airport.

Investigators say Jessica Burnette, 26, was shot and killed at the Econolodge on 3835 McCoy Road. She was pronounced dead by emergency responders at the scene.

Guests say they heard a gunshot just before 9 p.m. Friday.

According to OCSO in a news release, deputies located 26-year-old suspect Eric Rossman at a bus stop at Semoran Boulevard and Hoffner Avenue.

After detectives interviewed Rossman, he was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Deputies say Burnette and Rossman knew each other.

No further details have been released.