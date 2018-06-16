OCALA, Fla. -- Ocala Police Department officers have taken a man into custody who barricaded himself at an Ocala apartment complex Sunday.

Ocala’s SWAT team was called ou to tSutton Place in the 500 block of NE 23rd Circle.

According to a Ocala Police’s Facebook post, the standoff stemmed from a well-being check on a previous domestic violence victim on 12:31 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities say they were able to safely remove a mother and four children from the apartment.

The suspect has a felony warrant for aggravated domestic battery. There is also an injunction against him.

No further information has been released at this time.