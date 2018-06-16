ORLANDO, Fla. -- Father’s Day weekend is here, and it’s time to celebrate!

Many businesses want to help you celebrate by honoring Dads with their deals and freebies! Here’s a list:

Beef O’Brady’s

Deal: Dads eat free with a purchase of an entree of equal or less value up to $10 at participating locations.

When: June 17

Tijuana Flats

Deal: Dads get a free “Megajuana” upgrade to a double-meet and double-cheese meal. This special also includes a free beer.

When: June 17

Firehouse Subs

Deal: Get a free medium sub for Dad with a purchase of an additional medium or large sub, side, and drink on Father’s Day at participating locations. Use this coupon to qualify

When: June 17

Rosen Plaza Hotel

Deal: Treat Dad to a complimentary Father’s Day dining special. With the purchase of an entree of equal or greater value, Dad can get a free burger and beer, prime rib dinner, or a 8-oz steak dinner. More information can be found here

When: June 17

Taverna Opa

Deal: starting at noon, Dads eat free at the Greek, family-style restaurant.

When: June 17

Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament

Deal: Dads receive free admission with the purchase of one full price adult ticket.

When: June 17

RDV Ice Den

Deal: Dads skate free with the purchase of one child’s skate admission.

When: June 17

Mennello Museum of American Art

Deal: Dads can take a free visit to the museum between noon - 4 p.m.

When: June 17

Crayola Experience

Deal: All Dads receive free admission with the purchase of a child’s admission.

When: June 17

Black Hammock Airboat rides

Deal: Dads receive free airboat ride with the purchase of three guest tickets ($27.95 per guest). The rides take place at 10 a.m., noon, and 1:30 p.m.

When: June 17