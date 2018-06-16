ORLANDO, Fla. -- Father’s Day weekend is here, and it’s time to celebrate!
Many businesses want to help you celebrate by honoring Dads with their deals and freebies! Here’s a list:
Beef O’Brady’s
Deal: Dads eat free with a purchase of an entree of equal or less value up to $10 at participating locations.
When: June 17
Tijuana Flats
Deal: Dads get a free “Megajuana” upgrade to a double-meet and double-cheese meal. This special also includes a free beer.
When: June 17
Firehouse Subs
Deal: Get a free medium sub for Dad with a purchase of an additional medium or large sub, side, and drink on Father’s Day at participating locations. Use this coupon to qualify
When: June 17
Rosen Plaza Hotel
Deal: Treat Dad to a complimentary Father’s Day dining special. With the purchase of an entree of equal or greater value, Dad can get a free burger and beer, prime rib dinner, or a 8-oz steak dinner. More information can be found here
When: June 17
Taverna Opa
Deal: starting at noon, Dads eat free at the Greek, family-style restaurant.
When: June 17
Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament
Deal: Dads receive free admission with the purchase of one full price adult ticket.
When: June 17
RDV Ice Den
Deal: Dads skate free with the purchase of one child’s skate admission.
When: June 17
Mennello Museum of American Art
Deal: Dads can take a free visit to the museum between noon - 4 p.m.
When: June 17
Crayola Experience
Deal: All Dads receive free admission with the purchase of a child’s admission.
When: June 17
Black Hammock Airboat rides
Deal: Dads receive free airboat ride with the purchase of three guest tickets ($27.95 per guest). The rides take place at 10 a.m., noon, and 1:30 p.m.
When: June 17