WINTER HAVEN, FLA.-- Decades later, Vietnam veteran's remains return home to his family in Winter Haven

For years, Col. Peter Stewart's family had no idea what happened to him.

Stewart went missing in action while serving in Vietnam in 1966.

But on Saturday, after decades of mystery, his body was brought back home to Polk County.

He was welcomed by his 94 year-old widow, six children, and a new generation of Stewarts that he never got a chance to meet.

"I always heard just wonderful stories about how devoted he was to his family and to his country above all," said his granddaughter, Margaret Stewart.

The Stewarts finally began getting closure a few months ago when they learned his remains had been identified.

It all came full circle, though, the moment his casket was carried off the plane.

"What goes through my head is just a lot of patriotism. That kind of runs through our blood here in the Stewart family, and we're thankful and I’m just very honored to be here to welcome him home," Stewart said.

The homecoming was especially bittersweet.

"After 52 years, my grandmother and her six kids have their dad home for Father's Day, so we're very excited to welcome him back," Stewart said.

Stewart is the first missing Vietnam veteran from Polk County identified in more than 20 years.