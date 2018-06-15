ORLANDO, Fla. -- The University of Central Florida has suspended the fraternity Delta Sigma Phi over allegations brought forward in a lawsuit announced Thursday over ‘revenge porn.’

UCF suspends Delta Sigma Phi

Lawsuit alleges 'revenge porn'

Delta Sigma Phi releases statement

PREVIOUS: Woman sues UCF fraternity over alleged ‘revenge porn’

The lawsuit says Brandon Simpson, a member of the UCF chapter of Delta Sigma Phi, without permission, posted videos and photos of his then-girlfriend engaging in consensual, sexual activity with him.

Simpson also reportedly distributed it among his brothers without her consent, showing it during a chapter meeting and through a private Facebook group for chapter members called the "Dog Pound."

The fraternity and five of its members are being sued.

UCF released a statement Thursday, saying “These allegations are contrary to our core values. Although UCF is not a party to the suit, we are gathering information.”

The national chapter of Delta Sigma Phi also released this statement:

"Delta Sigma Phi has placed our UCF chapter on immediate suspension as we investigate these claims. While we cannot comment on specific allegations made in the lawsuit, these claims are disturbing and antithetical to our organization’s values and mission."