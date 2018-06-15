CLERMONT, Fla. -- The Lake County Sheriff's Office confirmed Friday that remains found at a Clermont home back in March are those of Michael Shaver, a man who has been missing since 2015.

The remains were found under a concrete slab at a home on Sandy Pines Road belonging to Laurie Shaver, Shaver's wife.

The sheriff's office began searching for Shaver in February after a friend filed a missing persons report. Scott Amatuccio told Spectrum News 13 at the time that he had assumed his friend had just moved on with life, but after a couple years he said things weren't making sense.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said when they asked Laurie Shaver if they could search the property with cadaver dogs last February, she asked them to leave. In March, they returned with a search warrant and spent two days digging in the backyard. Deputies said they found human remains and clothing under a fire pit.

Deputies say Laurie Shaver told them her husband left in 2015.

The cause of death has not yet been determined by the Medical Examiner's Office.

The sheriff's office says the investigation is still ongoing at this time.