SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. -- Students might be enjoying their summer break, but a group of teachers have spent part of their break learning, so they can become better teachers.

Teachers participate in 'Project success' program

Explores alternative career paths for students

One educator says she's learned just how many specialized work opportunities require some sort of training -- but not necessarily a four-year college degree.

''I just believe in giving our students options - no matter where it takes them - whether it be a four-year school, two-year school or a vocational trade,'' said Marsha McBryde, a Winter Springs High School guidance counselor.

On Thursday the teachers toured Superion, a Lake Mary software company. Earlier in the week they toured a dentist assistant school, a manufacturing plant and the Sanford airport.

Lisa Lord teaches students diagnosed with autism. She says she's been able to make connections with employers who can provide her students with work opportunities.

''It's very hard to find a good fit for them once they leave high school,'' said Lisa Lord, a teacher at Winter Springs High School.

Project Success is sponsored by the SCPS ePathways Department.