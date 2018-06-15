LAKE DORA, Fla. -- Rescue crews recovered a body from Lake Dora Thursday evening.

Lake County Sheriff’s Office says 46-year-old Gregory Justice never resurfaced after witnesses say he jumped off a boat Thursday afternoon.

According to officials, his body was recovered from the area of Gilbert Park in Mount Dora.

Detectives are investigating the death but say at this point, they do not suspect anything suspicious.

Officials say Justice’s last known address was Leesburg.

Lake County Deputies, Fire Rescue, Tavares Police and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.