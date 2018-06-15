LAKELAND, Fla. -- Sitting on hundreds of acres, nestled in the heart of Central Florida, you’ll find a spot that transports you to another place and time.

Sit back and take in the sites. Sprawling on more than 260 acres sits a safari experience that may rival the real thing.

“This is what Florida looked like before all the development, and also it’s like your own little slice of Africa hidden here in Lakeland Florida,” tour guide, Philip Allison said.

Wilderness Safari Ranch is designed to transport you to the plains of Africa getting you up close and personal with animals you may have never dreamed of interacting with.

They house everything from Zebras to Lemurs, some of the animals you can even feed and interact with.

“I think people are really impressed with just how much room these animals have, and that this isn’t a staged theme park experience -- this is the real deal,” said Lex Salisbury, owner of Wilderness Safari.

Designed to resemble many countries in Africa, they have over 700 animals on site that roam the extensive property.

They even offer different safari experiences ranging from riding in a large off road vehicle, to kayaking the property, even riding on camel back to see the sites.

These safari experiences make for an adventure filed day the whole family will be smiling about.

“People that live in suburbs or don’t get to interact with nature much, they get a chance to reconnect with nature and see Florida the way it was meant to be experienced,” Allison said.

Lakeland Wildlife Safari has a number of different safari opportunities. Their newest adventure beginning this summer is their Young Explorers safari, a 45-minute adventure for kids and families.

They are by reservation, so make sure to call ahead to set up your visit.

For more information, head to their website: safariwilderness.com.​