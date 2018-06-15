TITUSVILLE, Fla. -- A longtime Brevard County firefighter is giving back to help the homeless.

Lt. Len Beam's goal is to show people that they care, and how a small act of kindness can go a long way.

For 17 years, Beam has battled fires and helped people in medical trouble.

Recently, he gave a hygiene kit to Ralph Deese, who served our country in the 1970's as an Army emergency room assistant.

"Makes me feel a whole lot better," Deese told Spectrum News 13.

The veteran has been homeless for several weeks now, staying in this cramped portion of a rundown gas station on Garden Street in Titusville.

Beam had the idea about a year ago when he saw many homeless folks in the woods near his fire station.

It's called 'Brevard Cares.'

HOMELESS HYGIENE KITS: @BCFRpio Lt Len Beam collects, hands out toothbrushes, razors, shaving cream, soap and sewing kits to #Brevard homeless. Want to donate items? See pics! @MyNews13 #BCFR Story tonight on Spectrum News 13 pic.twitter.com/j9s8F6k8gq — Greg Pallone (@gpallone13) June 14, 2018

He began collecting all the donated items and handing them out during his shifts.

Things like toothpaste, shampoo, razors, shaving cream, soaps and sewing kits.

"Our job is to give back, and my goal is to do that and get them the help that they need," Beam told us.

Beam says most of the people he encounters are thrilled to even get something. And many just want someone to talk to.

"If this is a step to give them some positive feedback, then we can help them," he said.

The lieutenant went above and beyond for Ralph, buying him a bus ticket to get down to the VA clinic in Viera.

The acts of kindness gave this homeless vet inspiration.

"If you fall, get back up. You can't quit," said Deese, who is hoping for a permanent place to stay very soon.

Lt. Beam says the goal is to eventually get the kits on all of BCFR's rescue trucks.