EDGEWATER, Fla. -- Homeowners in an Edgewater neighborhood say drainage is a big problem and is leading to crashes near their homes.

But the city said that's not the case.

"When the truck hit, my son's bedroom is right there," said Bruce Myers.

Meyers said a tow truck hit a guardrail outside of his home, nearly missing his 4-year-old's bedroom.

"We’re scared. My wife is really worried. I’m really worried. When you buy a new house, the last thing you want to do is have three weeks later a truck sitting in your yard and neighbors telling you this has always happened," said Myers.

Myers said he blames long standing water from drainage issues.

"Right here, two tadpoles -- there's an actual frog. They're just living in there because the water is just here," said Myers.

He said it's contributed to crashes that have occurred on Silver Palm Drive and 30th Street.

"This is what was actually on the road. You can see where the mud is constantly when it rains. It goes out there so when people try to stop they just whoosh," said Myers.

Myers said he also spoke with the city manager about the issue.

The city spokesperson said after their review they found there have been two crashes into guardrail within the past five years.

As for Wednesday's incident that happened outside of Myer's home, police say the truck malfunctioned, and there was no standing water on the road; however, the road was wet.

"The truck had slid forward and hit right here into the railing, and I talked to the guy and he says there was water over the road," said Myers.

The city also said recent 18 inches of rain could have contributed to more standing water on the roadways and ditches.

Myers believes the water still should drain.

"Fix the drainage -- it's a problem through the whole neighborhood. If people are slipping and sliding out here, then obviously we’ve got to do something," said Myers.

The homeowner is also asking for a flashing stop sign to alert drivers.

The city said as a part of the homeowner's request that their staff will now look into replacing the rumble strips on 30th street and to repair or replace the guardrail.