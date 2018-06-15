CENTRAL FLORIDA -- Grab those umbrellas folks, because Central Florida will be in for more than a spot of rain this Friday and into the weekend.

The highs for Friday at 92 degrees

More storms this weekend

Continued risk of storms

Partly sunny skies will give way to another round of storms developing Friday afternoon. Any storm may contain heavy rain, gusty wind and frequent lightning, but coverage will be scattered.

Highs will range from the upper 80s at the coast to low 90s inland.

Storms will fade with the loss of daytime heating. Lows for Friday night will be in the low to mid-70s under partly cloudy skies.

Few changes are expected Saturday with another round of afternoon storms driven by daytime heating and sea breeze collisions; highs will run in the low 90s.

This weekend, a weak front will drop in from the northeast with moisture ahead of it contributing to more storms Saturday and Sunday; coverage will remain scattered.

Behind this feature, it will turn a bit drier early next week lowering chances of rain both Monday and Tuesday. Highs throughout this time will stay mostly in the low 90s.

Boaters will face showers and storms as the primary hazard come afternoon, but the morning hours will offer lighter winds and calmer conditions.

In the surf zone, the setup will be poor for using a surfboard due to wave heights under 1 to 2 feet and a small east-southeast trade swell.

Tropical Update

In the tropics, there are no threats to Florida at this time.

There is a poorly organized area of rain and thunderstorms in the Bay of Campeche that will spread moisture toward Texas but it no longer is showing signs of potential development.

Tropical Storm Bud in the Pacific continues to be a rain event for the Baja peninsula of Mexico, eventually pushing some needed moisture into the desert Southwest and Four Corners area.

Hurricane Season continues through Nov. 30.

