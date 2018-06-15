DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- Investigators are trying to determine how a roller coaster derailed at the Daytona Beach Boardwalk on Thursday night, resulting in six people being sent to the hospital with two of them falling out of the coaster car.

2 people fell 34 feet to the ground

4 others rushed to hospital

They were riding the Sand Blaster Roller coaster

RELATED: Roller coaster at Daytona Beach Boardwalk derails; 6 hospitalized

Two people in the front car fell 34 feet to the ground and were rushed to the hospital as trauma alerts with four others being hospitalized as well.

In fact, two of those people were dangling from the front car when firefighters arrived. A total of 10 people were on the roller coaster car when it suddenly went off the track.

The Sand Blaster Rollercoaster, which opened in 2013, was made up of three cars when it derailed with four riders in the middle car and two riders in the back.

Daytona Beach Fire Department firefighters had to use their tower truck and ladder to get the riders down safely.

"It was very chaotic as you can imagine. There was a lot of people in the area. The riders were very frightened. And the firefighters were doing a great job to make sure that everyone stayed calm so the rescue could go off successfully," said Sasha Staton, the public information officer with the Daytona Beach Fire Department.

Spectrum News is asking the city if it has had any issues in the past with the roller coaster.

There was severe weather in the area Thursday night, but firefighters are still determining what caused this scary situation.