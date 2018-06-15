NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. -- Three people were hospitalized after being struck by lightning in New Smyrna Beach.

The incident happened at the New Smyrna Dunes Park just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday, says New Smyrna Beach Police.

The three people were reportedly on the edge of the boardwalk that leads to the beach.

According to PIO Lt. Mike Greene, one man collapsed, and a bystander performed CPR on him until paramedics arrived.

Volusia County Sheriff's Department told Spectrum News 13 that all three people were transported to the hospital.

No word yet on their conditions.