FROSTPROOF, Fla. -- Two people were killed early Friday when their minivan was struck by a train in Frostproof.

2 dead in minivan-CSX train collision in Frostproof

Crash on US Hwy 98 at Western Avenue

Roadway expected to be closed for several hours for investigation

The crash occurred just after 3 a.m. at Hwy 98 West at Western Avenue, which is close to Hwy 27.

Polk County deputies have responded to the scene and Department of Transportation officials are investigating and rerouting traffic.

Hwy 98 is expected to be closed for several hours as the investigation and clean-up continues.

"An unfortunate situation," said Polk Sheriff's Office spokesperson Brian Bruchey. "Right now, we're collecting evidence onscene and seeing if there are any witnesses and talking to those involved."