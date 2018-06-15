HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- The Florida Attorney General and the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office on Friday announced arrests in a lottery scam that targeted the elderly.

AG Pam Bondi says at least 14 victims

Detectives said the alleged scammers would approach elderly Hispanic victims in parking lots and tell them they had won the lottery.

The suspects told the victims they had to pay money first. Fourteen people were targeted, netting more than $152,000.

"We know we have 14 victims and probably many more," Attorney General Pam Bondi said. "If you are a victim, do not be afraid to come forward because of your immigration status, because you are a victim and you will be protected."

Jhon Figueroa, 42, Siomara Jimenez, 52, are charged with grand theft, organized fraud and exploitation of the elderly.

Deputies are searching for a third person in the case. He has been identified as Marino Jimenez Quintana of Kissimmee.