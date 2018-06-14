ORLANDO, Fla. -- Attorney Michael Avenatti, best known for representing Stormy Daniels, has filed a lawsuit against Delta Sigma Phi fraternity at UCF.

The plantiff alleges that a member of the UCF chapter of Delta Sigma Phi, without her permission, posted videos and photos of her and the defendant engaging in consensual, sexual activity.

According to the lawsuit, Brandon Simpson, who the plaintiff was reportedly previously dating, posted the intimate videos and photos of the woman on a secret Facebook group called the “Dog Pound.”

The suit alleges that the “Dog Pound” group was created for members of Delta Sigma Phi at UCF to share their sexual “conquests” with women, which the suit says was not consensual.

According to the lawsuit, Simpson admitted to disseminating the video through the "Dog Pound" group.

She said she found out about the alleged video when she was with Simpson and saw that a fraternity brother texted him about it. According to the plaintiff, he admitted to disseminating the video through the “Dog Pound” group.

He is also accused of forwarding the video to five members of his chapter, which was allegedly viewed at a fraternity house meeting.

Ultimately, 200 members of Delta Sigma Phi and UCF students are believed to have received the video.

The lawsuit also points to UCF’s student handbook, which prohibits “sexual exploitation,” including recording or photographing sexual activity without consent and disseminating it.

The University of Central Florida released the following statement Thursday:

"These allegations are contrary to our core values. Although UCF is not a party to the suit, we are gathering information. If anyone believes they may have been impacted in this case, UCF wants to hear from you. Visit www.LetsBeClear.ucf.edu to learn about options for filing a report and seeking assistance."