ORLANDO, Fla. -- A woman died in a mobile home fire Thursday morning, in which another woman and three children escaped.
- Woman found dead in east Orange mobile home fire
- Another woman, 3 kids made it out of home safely
- Mom and kids thought to be related to woman who died
Firefighters arrived to the home on the 8000 block of Charlin Parkway just before 10:30 a.m. to find the 1,000-square-foot home about 50 percent involved, according to Fire Rescue Assistant Chief John Westmoreland.
The five people were inside the home when the blaze erupted in what firefighters think was a bedroom, he said. Witnesses said the younger woman was the daughter of the woman who died, and the children were all related.
The identities of the people have not been released.
A battalion chief and three engines were among the fire units that responded to the blaze.
"These types of occupancies have a tendency to burn quickly because of what they're made of. When we arrived on scene... 50 percent is a lot of fire," Westmoreland said.
The state fire marshal is investigating and will determine the cause of the fire.