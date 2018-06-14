ORLANDO, Fla. -- A woman died in a mobile home fire Thursday morning, in which another woman and three children escaped.

Woman found dead in east Orange mobile home fire

Another woman, 3 kids made it out of home safely

Mom and kids thought to be related to woman who died

Firefighters arrived to the home on the 8000 block of Charlin Parkway just before 10:30 a.m. to find the 1,000-square-foot home about 50 percent involved, according to Fire Rescue Assistant Chief John Westmoreland.

The five people were inside the home when the blaze erupted in what firefighters think was a bedroom, he said. Witnesses said the younger woman was the daughter of the woman who died, and the children were all related.

The identities of the people have not been released.

A battalion chief and three engines were among the fire units that responded to the blaze.

"These types of occupancies have a tendency to burn quickly because of what they're made of. When we arrived on scene... 50 percent is a lot of fire," Westmoreland said.

The state fire marshal is investigating and will determine the cause of the fire.