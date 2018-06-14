ORLANDO, Fla. -- Discount carrier Spirit Airlines announced new destinations in Central and South America, along with new U.S. locations, to and from Orlando.

Earlier this week, Spirit Airlines announced new flights between Orlando and Asheville and Greensboro, North Carolina, starting Sept. 7. The flights will run several times a week.

Spirit will also run a twice-weekly flight between Orlando and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina starting Nov. 10.

On Thursday, the airline announced daily flights to Aguadilla, Puerto Rico starting Oct. 4 and St. Thomas in the US Virgin Islands, three times a week, starting Nov. 8.

In addition, Spirit is adding interational flights in the following locations:

OCTOBER:

Guatemala City, Guatemala

4 times a week starting Oct. 4

Panama City, Panama

4 times a week starting Oct. 4

4 times a week starting Oct. 4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

4 times a week starting Oct. 4, daily starting Nov. 8

4 times a week starting Oct. 4, daily starting Nov. 8

San Pedro Sula, Honduras

2 times a week starting Oct. 5

2 times a week starting Oct. 5

San José, Costa Rica

4 times daily starting Oct. 5, daily starting Nov. 8

4 times daily starting Oct. 5, daily starting Nov. 8

San Salvador, El Salvador

2 times a week starting Oct. 6

2 times a week starting Oct. 6

NOVEMBER:

Bogota, Colombia

Daily starting Nov. 8

Medellin, Colombia

2 times a week starting Nov. 9

2 times a week starting Nov. 9

Cartagena, Colombia

2 times a week starting Nov. 9

2 times a week starting Nov. 9

All flights operate out of Orlando International Airport.

More information can be found on the Spirit Airlines website.