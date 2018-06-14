KISSIMMEE, Fla. -- Puerto Ricans displaced by Hurricane Maria continue exploring options to stay in Central Florida.These include going back to school to make it easier finding a good paying job.

Some are enrolling in classes to learn job skills

Diana Ramos-Pedroza wants to go into the catering business

However, some have run into a language barrier not speaking much English, which is why they have enrolled in programs like the ones Florida Technical College has developed totally in Spanish.

"We were able to utilize our culinary, baking and electrical programs where areas that employers gave us feedback that people can be employed speaking predominantly Spanish in the areas," said Dr. James Michael Burkett, president of FTC.

Single mom of two Diana Ramos-Pedroza is enrolled in the culinary program. It is how she is working towards finding a permanent home for her and her family.

Ramos-Pedroza has been living in a Kissimmee hotel with her youngest son and dog since they moved from Puerto Rico in November.

"I want to start my own business from scratch, you know?" she said in Spanish. "I used to do catering and cakes back in the island and I want to build a future for my family."

Ramos-Pedroza has until June 30, to figure out what to do, otherwise, FEMA has already purchased her plane tickets to move back to Puerto Rico on July 1.