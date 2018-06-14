WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. -- Brazen burglars in Brevard County are accused of throwing bricks at West Melbourne business windows early Thursday morning.

The incident happened at the Hammock Landing shopping center.

Police say several glass store fronts were smashed when the alleged burglars threw bricks at them to try to get inside.

BRAZEN BURGLARS: several businesses’ glass doors smashed in #WestMelbourne Hammock Landing overnight. Crooks hurled bricks, causing thousands in damage. One biz burglarized. @WestMelbournePD searching for suspects. @MyNews13 #Brevard pic.twitter.com/Z2xO8CRSF1 — Greg Pallone (@gpallone13) June 14, 2018

They were only able to make it inside one business and stole an undetermined amount of cash.

Business owners are fed up, now having to deal with thousands of dollars in damage.

“Stop. There is no reason to do this. Just stop. Go home, get a job, appreciate what we work for and stop destroying other peoples' things,” said Kathy Ferrando, a business owner in the shopping center.

A few miles south around the same time, Palm Bay Police say suspects smashed three store windows with bricks but reportedly weren't able to get inside.

If you have any information, call police or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.