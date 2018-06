ORLANDO, Fla. -- Orlando Police Chief John Mina's brother, who is accused of sexually abusing a child, is scheduled to appear in court for a bond hearing Thursday.

Edward Mina is accused of abusing a child on almost a daily basis for three years.

Last month, a judge denied bond for two charges of sexual battery of a child under the age of 12.

There is also a bond of $25,000 set for another charge of lewd and lascivious molestation.