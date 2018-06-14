OVIEDO, Fla. -- A Winter Park man and an Orlando man have been charged in the burglary of an Oviedo home that resulted in the death of their alleged accomplice.

2 men charged in fatal Oviedo burglary

Deputies say 23-year-old Karl Rodriguez was on the lookout while 33-year-old Daniel Valentin allegedly tried to burglarize a home in Oviedo.

Investigators say the homeowner shot Valentin when he broke into her home, and that's when he and Rodriguez reportedly fled the scene.

Thirty-two-year-old Luis Lopez Ruiz, is accused of driving the getaway vehicle from the Oviedo home.

Valentin later died from his injuries.

Both Rodriguez and Ruiz are both being charged with felony murder for Valentin's death and burglary.

They have both been booked into John E. Polk Correctional Facility. Ruiz's vehicle has also been impounded.

Rodriguez appeared before a judge Thursday.