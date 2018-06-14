VOLUSIA COUNTY -- Volusia County Beach Safety reported 193 jellyfish stings at its beaches Wednesday.

All stings were minor.

Additionally Beach Safety flew red and purple flags, and rescued 13 people from the ocean.

Beach officials say if you're stung by a jellyfish, find a lifeguard truck or go a staffed tower. A lifeguard can rinse the area with vinegar, which is a common treatment.

Lifeguards reccommend not to rub the area, which could make it worse.

On Sunday, more than 500 people were treated for jellyfish stings, and another 107 were treated for jellyfish stings the day before.

Even though a jellyfish may appear dead, they can still harm you.