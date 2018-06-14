ORLANDO, Fla. -- Convicted twice in the death of his wife, millionaire Bob Ward is set to be sentenced Thursday afternoon.

Back in February a jury found Ward guilty of manslaughter for killing his wife Diane in their Isleworth home in 2009.

He was first convicted in 2011, but a judge threw that verdict out.

Ward's sentencing was delayed last month after defense attorneys said they found a suicide note from Diane Ward that could prove her husband's innocence.

Bob Ward faces 10 to 30 years in prison.