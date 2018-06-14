EUSTIS, Fla. -- A Eustis Police Department officer is recovering after being shot during a confrontation with a man outside an auto part store on Wednesday, which left him dead.

Eustis police stated employees were inside an AutoZone on Bay Street on Wednesday afternoon when they noticed Dillan Shane Ezell walk in with a weapon.

The employees made it out safety and called 911.

When police got there, they say Ezell came out with what they believed was a gun and ignored police orders, so they shot him.

He died at the hospital.



Dillan Shane Ezell entered a AutoZone store with what appeared to be a gun. During an exchange of gunfire, Ezell was shot and later died. (Jeffrey Ezell)

Ezell's family said he was suffering from depression.

"I have so much good that i can say about Dilan prior to this happening than I can bad other than he was probably depressed about his weight and trying to get a job," said Jeffrey Ezell, the man's uncle.

Police did not confirm whether Ezell was holding a handgun or a BB gun or if the officer, Sgt. Kenneth Toler, was injured by Dillan or another officer's weapon.

"The suspect exited the front of the store he did a cross across his chest he did have a weapon in his hand. I don't know what was said or who fired the first shot or what exchange took place," explained Officer Jim Franquiz of the Eustis Police Department.

Toler went to the hospital for surgery on his leg. The 10-year veteran of the Eustis Police department is expected to make a full recovery.