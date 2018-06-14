BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. -- A Cocoa man is facing charges after allegedly threatening to attack Walt Disney World in the Orlando area.

Deputies say 23-three-year-old Thomas Eitel posted in a Facebook chat group claiming he would "shoot up Disney then hang himself" if he received five likes on the post.

Complaints were sent in to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, according to an arrest report.

Eitel reportedly admitted making the post while on his cellphone.

He is charged with written threat to kill or injure.